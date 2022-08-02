Analyzing Blonder Tongue Laboratories (NYSE:BDR) and Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC)

Blonder Tongue Laboratories (NYSE:BDR – Get Rating) and Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Blonder Tongue Laboratories and Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Blonder Tongue Laboratories alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Blonder Tongue Laboratories $15.75 million 0.26 $80,000.00 ($0.07) -4.36 Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) $27.08 billion 0.92 $2.65 billion $0.77 9.71

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) has higher revenue and earnings than Blonder Tongue Laboratories. Blonder Tongue Laboratories is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ), indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Profitability

Blonder Tongue Laboratories has a beta of 0.55, indicating that its stock price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) has a beta of 0.42, indicating that its stock price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Blonder Tongue Laboratories and Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Blonder Tongue Laboratories -4.14% -18.69% -5.47% Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) 9.61% 22.68% 7.96%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Blonder Tongue Laboratories and Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ), as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Blonder Tongue Laboratories 0 0 0 0 N/A Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) 1 8 7 0 2.38

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) has a consensus price target of $29.80, indicating a potential upside of 298.40%. Given Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) is more favorable than Blonder Tongue Laboratories.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

4.7% of Blonder Tongue Laboratories shares are held by institutional investors. 54.0% of Blonder Tongue Laboratories shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) beats Blonder Tongue Laboratories on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Blonder Tongue Laboratories

(Get Rating)

Blonder Tongue Laboratories, Inc., a technology-development and manufacturing company, provides television (TV) signal encoding, transcoding, digital transport, and broadband product solutions in the United States. It offers encoders/transcoders, such as 4K/ultra-high definition, high definition and standard definition, MPEG-2, MPEG-4/H.264, and HEVC/H.265 capable encoders and transcoders; and QPSK and 8PSK, and QAM transcoders. The company also provides NXG IP digital video processing and headend products, including IPTV format conversions and simulcast use cases. In addition, it offers coax distribution products comprising broadband amplifiers, directional taps, splitters, and wall outlets; coax distribution products are either mounted on exterior utility poles or encased in pedestals, vaults, or other security devices in cable television systems; distribution system is enclosed within the walls of the building or added to an existing structure using various techniques to hide the coax cable and devices in SMB systems; and non-passive devices for signal distributed from the headend is of sufficient strength when it arrives at its final destination to provide audio/video images. Further, the company provides CPE products consisting of Android-based IPTV set top boxes. Additionally, it offers digital modulation products, such as Aircastertm ATSC, QAM, and IP trans-modulator series of products allow the user to create a line up from off-air and/or cable feeds for coax IP distribution; Edge QAM devices that accept Ethernet input and capture MPEG over IP transport streams, decrypt service provider conditional access or content protection, and insert proprietary conditional access; DOCSIS data products; service level agreements and services; and analog modulation, fiber, and miscellaneous products and services, as well as test and measurement instruments, and contract manufacturing services. The company was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Old Bridge, New Jersey.

About Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)

(Get Rating)

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ), together with its subsidiaries, provides communication infrastructure, services, and software solutions to the telecom and other sectors. It operates through four segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and Other. The Networks segment offers radio access network solutions for various network spectrum bands, including integrated high-performing hardware and software. This segment also provides integrated antenna and transport solutions; and a range of service portfolio covering network deployment and support. The Digital Services segment offers software-based solutions for business support systems, operational support systems, communication services, core networks, and cloud infrastructure. The Managed Services segment provides networks and IT managed, network design and optimization, and application development and maintenance services to telecom operators. The Emerging Business and Other segment includes emerging businesses comprising Internet of Things; iconectiv; Cradlepoint that offers wireless edge WAN 4G and 5G enterprise solutions; and Red Bee Media, MediaKind, and other new businesses. It operates in North America, Europe and Latin America, the Middle East and Africa, South East Asia, Oceania, India, North East Asia, and internationally. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) was founded in 1876 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

Receive News & Ratings for Blonder Tongue Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blonder Tongue Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.