Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Has $33.27 Million Stock Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 155,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,811 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $33,269,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Chubb by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Chubb by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in Chubb by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Chubb by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its holdings in Chubb by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Chubb alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Chubb

In other Chubb news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 15,933 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.83, for a total value of $3,375,087.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,910,240.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider John J. Lupica sold 12,004 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.41, for a total transaction of $2,465,741.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 151,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,036,013.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 15,933 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.83, for a total transaction of $3,375,087.39. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,910,240.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 141,824 shares of company stock worth $29,574,333. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Chubb Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CB opened at $184.98 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $78.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.16, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $195.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $202.67. Chubb Limited has a one year low of $168.90 and a one year high of $218.99.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.57. Chubb had a net margin of 17.36% and a return on equity of 10.97%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.62 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 15.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chubb announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Chubb Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th were given a $0.83 dividend. This is a boost from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is 20.02%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Chubb from $250.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Chubb from $247.00 to $244.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Chubb in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Chubb in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $209.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Chubb in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Chubb has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.85.

Chubb Profile

(Get Rating)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.