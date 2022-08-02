Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Sells 1,108 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 390,187 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,108 shares during the quarter. Dollar General accounts for 1.8% of Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Dollar General worth $86,867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar General in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 94.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dollar General Stock Up 1.5 %

DG stock opened at $252.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $57.22 billion, a PE ratio of 25.85, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $238.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $226.35. Dollar General Co. has a one year low of $183.25 and a one year high of $262.20.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.09. Dollar General had a return on equity of 37.05% and a net margin of 6.58%. The company had revenue of $8.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 11.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 1st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.56%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on DG. StockNews.com cut Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on Dollar General from $265.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Dollar General from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Dollar General from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dollar General currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $249.00.

Insider Activity at Dollar General

In related news, EVP Antonio Zuazo sold 2,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.43, for a total value of $682,062.57. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,158,538.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Antonio Zuazo sold 2,999 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.43, for a total value of $682,062.57. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,158,538.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Patricia Filikrushel sold 5,289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.59, for a total value of $1,171,989.51. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,050,700.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,288 shares of company stock worth $3,089,602. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Featured Articles

