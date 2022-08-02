Anglo Pacific Group (OTCMKTS:AGPIF) Given New GBX 320 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Anglo Pacific Group (OTCMKTS:AGPIF – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 340 ($4.17) to GBX 320 ($3.92) in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

AGPIF has been the topic of several other reports. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Anglo Pacific Group from GBX 225 ($2.76) to GBX 250 ($3.06) in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on Anglo Pacific Group from GBX 400 ($4.90) to GBX 390 ($4.78) in a report on Friday.

Anglo Pacific Group Stock Down 3.7 %

AGPIF traded down $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,911. Anglo Pacific Group has a twelve month low of $1.60 and a twelve month high of $2.53. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.06.

Anglo Pacific Group Company Profile

Anglo Pacific Group plc operates as a natural resources royalty and streaming company. The company has royalties and investments in mining and exploration interests in cobalt, coking coal, iron ore, copper, vanadium, uranium, and gold primarily in Australia, North and South America, and Europe. Anglo Pacific Group plc was incorporated in 1967 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

