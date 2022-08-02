Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Aug 2nd, 2022

Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLYGet Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 51,180,000 shares, a drop of 22.0% from the June 30th total of 65,580,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,140,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NLY. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $7.50 to $6.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management to $6.50 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Annaly Capital Management from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Annaly Capital Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $6.25 to $6.75 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Annaly Capital Management presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.67.

Insider Activity at Annaly Capital Management

In related news, CEO David L. Finkelstein acquired 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.56 per share, with a total value of $1,112,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,669,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,279,712.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Annaly Capital Management

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 45,049,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $266,243,000 after buying an additional 4,791,590 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the fourth quarter worth $33,728,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 127.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,428,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,089,000 after acquiring an additional 4,156,132 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 2.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 132,287,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $931,303,000 after acquiring an additional 3,668,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 32.9% in the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 10,514,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,023,000 after purchasing an additional 2,604,138 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.79% of the company’s stock.

Annaly Capital Management Trading Down 4.2 %

Annaly Capital Management stock traded down $0.29 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.61. The company had a trading volume of 126,109,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,930,166. The stock has a market cap of $9.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.16. Annaly Capital Management has a 1-year low of $5.45 and a 1-year high of $8.94. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.78.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLYGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $475.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $399.39 million. Annaly Capital Management had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 178.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Annaly Capital Management will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Annaly Capital Management Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.31%. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.92%.

Annaly Capital Management Company Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance and corporate middle market lending. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities, mortgage servicing rights, Agency commercial mortgage-backed securities, non-Agency residential mortgage assets, residential mortgage loans, credit risk transfer securities, corporate debts, and other commercial real estate investments.

