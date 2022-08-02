Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) Short Interest Update

Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 51,180,000 shares, a drop of 22.0% from the June 30th total of 65,580,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,140,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NLY. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $7.50 to $6.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management to $6.50 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Annaly Capital Management from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Annaly Capital Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $6.25 to $6.75 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Annaly Capital Management presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.67.

Insider Activity at Annaly Capital Management

In related news, CEO David L. Finkelstein acquired 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.56 per share, with a total value of $1,112,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,669,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,279,712.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Annaly Capital Management

Annaly Capital Management Trading Down 4.2 %

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 45,049,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $266,243,000 after buying an additional 4,791,590 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the fourth quarter worth $33,728,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 127.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,428,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,089,000 after acquiring an additional 4,156,132 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 2.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 132,287,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $931,303,000 after acquiring an additional 3,668,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 32.9% in the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 10,514,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,023,000 after purchasing an additional 2,604,138 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.79% of the company’s stock.

Annaly Capital Management stock traded down $0.29 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.61. The company had a trading volume of 126,109,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,930,166. The stock has a market cap of $9.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.16. Annaly Capital Management has a 1-year low of $5.45 and a 1-year high of $8.94. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.78.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $475.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $399.39 million. Annaly Capital Management had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 178.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Annaly Capital Management will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Annaly Capital Management Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.31%. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.92%.

Annaly Capital Management Company Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance and corporate middle market lending. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities, mortgage servicing rights, Agency commercial mortgage-backed securities, non-Agency residential mortgage assets, residential mortgage loans, credit risk transfer securities, corporate debts, and other commercial real estate investments.

