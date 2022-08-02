Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on ATRS. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Antares Pharma from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $5.60 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded shares of Antares Pharma from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Antares Pharma from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Antares Pharma from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $6.00 to $5.60 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded shares of Antares Pharma from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the company from $7.00 to $5.60 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.60.

Antares Pharma Price Performance

ATRS opened at $5.59 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 3.08. Antares Pharma has a twelve month low of $3.11 and a twelve month high of $5.60. The firm has a market cap of $955.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.29 and a beta of 1.15.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Antares Pharma

Antares Pharma ( NASDAQ:ATRS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. Antares Pharma had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 21.90%. The company had revenue of $41.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.01 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Antares Pharma will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Antares Pharma by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 33,238 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 2,054 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Antares Pharma by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 36,284 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 3,535 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Antares Pharma by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 20,567 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 3,831 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Antares Pharma by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 481,483 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,974,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in Antares Pharma by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 37,292 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 4,644 shares during the last quarter. 50.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Antares Pharma

Antares Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses primarily on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products and technologies that address patient needs in targeted therapeutic areas. It develops, manufactures, and commercializes novel therapeutic products using its drug delivery systems.

