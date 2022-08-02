Antofagasta (OTCMKTS:ANFGF) Lifted to “Sector Perform” at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Antofagasta (OTCMKTS:ANFGF – Get Rating) from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Antofagasta in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Antofagasta from GBX 1,370 ($16.79) to GBX 1,320 ($16.17) in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Antofagasta from GBX 1,320 ($16.17) to GBX 1,250 ($15.32) in a research report on Monday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Antofagasta from GBX 1,480 ($18.14) to GBX 1,460 ($17.89) in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Antofagasta from GBX 1,450 ($17.77) to GBX 1,400 ($17.15) in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $1,347.50.

Antofagasta Stock Performance

Shares of ANFGF stock opened at $14.38 on Friday. Antofagasta has a 12-month low of $11.69 and a 12-month high of $23.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.21.

Antofagasta Company Profile

Antofagasta plc operates as a mining company. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, Zaldívar, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport Division segments. The company holds a 60% interest in the Los Pelambres mine, a 70% interest in the Centinela mine, a 70% interest in the Antucoya mine, and a 50% interest in the Zaldívar mine located in Chile.

