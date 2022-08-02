AON (NYSE:AON) Rating Lowered to C+ at TheStreet

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report issued on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lowered AON from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $320.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on AON from $316.00 to $296.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AON in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on AON in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $301.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on AON from $321.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $302.64.

AON stock opened at $280.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.27. AON has a 12 month low of $246.21 and a 12 month high of $341.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $270.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $287.48. The firm has a market cap of $59.54 billion, a PE ratio of 40.22 and a beta of 0.90.

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.06. AON had a return on equity of 204.19% and a net margin of 11.96%. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.29 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that AON will post 13.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Lester B. Knight bought 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $286.58 per share, with a total value of $4,012,120.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 109,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,237,220. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, General Counsel Darren Zeidel sold 111 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total transaction of $32,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 15,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,387,410. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lester B. Knight purchased 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $286.58 per share, with a total value of $4,012,120.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 109,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,237,220. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of AON by 102.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,942,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,912,097,000 after buying an additional 4,535,747 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AON by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 5,879,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,914,489,000 after buying an additional 1,267,267 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AON by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,897,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,828,008,000 after buying an additional 1,172,671 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of AON in the 4th quarter valued at about $269,546,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AON in the 1st quarter valued at about $280,471,000. 85.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captives management; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

