Apellis Pharmaceuticals (APLS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 8th. Analysts expect Apellis Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of ($1.43) per share for the quarter.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.36) by ($0.06). Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 866.81% and a negative return on equity of 607.37%. The business had revenue of $14.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($2.32) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Apellis Pharmaceuticals to post $-6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ APLS traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $56.01. 6,762 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,264,059. The company has a quick ratio of 8.58, a current ratio of 8.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.83. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $27.50 and a one year high of $67.74. The company has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.94 and a beta of 1.54.

In related news, Director Alec Machiels sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.18, for a total transaction of $48,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 263,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,334,665.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Apellis Pharmaceuticals news, Director A. Sinclair Dunlop sold 15,000 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $675,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 285,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,855,555. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Alec Machiels sold 1,250 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.18, for a total transaction of $48,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 263,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,334,665.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 94,289 shares of company stock valued at $4,326,185 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 5.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 315,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,029,000 after purchasing an additional 17,287 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $820,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 391.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 67.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 41,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,098,000 after purchasing an additional 16,567 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 5.2% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 77,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,951,000 after purchasing an additional 3,835 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

APLS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Roth Capital downgraded shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $94.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.36.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is pegcetacoplan that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA) in age-related macular degeneration and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) diseases.

