Arcellx, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:ACLX) Lock-Up Period To Expire Tomorrow

Arcellx’s (NASDAQ:ACLX – Get Rating) lock-up period is set to expire on Wednesday, August 3rd. Arcellx had issued 8,250,000 shares in its initial public offering on February 4th. The total size of the offering was $123,750,000 based on an initial share price of $15.00. Shares of the company owned by major shareholders and company insiders will be eligible for trade following the end of the lock-up period.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ACLX shares. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Arcellx in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Arcellx in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Arcellx from $47.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.50.

Arcellx Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ACLX opened at $22.04 on Tuesday. Arcellx has a 1 year low of $6.03 and a 1 year high of $26.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.44.

Insider Activity

Arcellx ( NASDAQ:ACLX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.56) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.95) by ($0.61). Equities research analysts forecast that Arcellx will post -6.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Enterprise Associates 15 New acquired 312,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,745,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,924,192. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Institutional Trading of Arcellx

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Arcellx in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Arcellx in the first quarter valued at $31,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Arcellx in the first quarter valued at $54,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Arcellx in the first quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Arcellx in the first quarter valued at $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.64% of the company’s stock.

Arcellx Company Profile

Arcellx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of various immunotherapies for patients with cancer and other incurable diseases. The company's lead ddCAR product candidate is CART-ddBCMA, which is in phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory (r/r) multiple myeloma (MM).

