Arcosa (ACA) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.46 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE ACA opened at $52.12 on Tuesday. Arcosa has a one year low of $43.42 and a one year high of $59.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 34.29 and a beta of 0.55.

In other news, insider Kerry S. Cole sold 10,500 shares of Arcosa stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.82, for a total value of $554,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,239,949.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACA. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Arcosa by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Arcosa by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 54,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,108,000 after purchasing an additional 3,866 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arcosa by 56.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,487,000 after acquiring an additional 9,338 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Arcosa by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 143,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,576 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of Arcosa by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 41,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,385,000 after acquiring an additional 5,137 shares during the period. 89.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arcosa, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure-related products and solutions for the construction, energy, and transportation markets in North America. It operates through three segments: Construction Products, Engineered Structures, and Transportation Products. The Construction Products segment offers natural and recycled aggregates; specialty materials; and trench shields and shoring products for residential and non-residential construction, agriculture, specialty building products, as well as for infrastructure related projects.

