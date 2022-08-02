Ardor Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $5.11 Million (ARDR)

Ardor (ARDR) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 2nd. Ardor has a market capitalization of $111.98 million and $5.11 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Ardor has traded up 14.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Ardor coin can now be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000487 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.15 or 0.00100585 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000664 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00019072 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001426 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0736 or 0.00000320 BTC.
- Elrond (EGLD) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.48 or 0.00245405 BTC.
- Helium (HNT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.91 or 0.00038697 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00008819 BTC.
- TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0342 or 0.00000148 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000269 BTC.
Ardor uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 1st, 2018. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ArdorPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ardor is /r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ardor’s official website is www.jelurida.com/ardor. Ardor’s official message board is nxtforum.org.
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ardor should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ardor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
