Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Price Target Raised to $155.00

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $140.00 to $155.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Rosenblatt Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 31.79% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $178.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $138.00 to $131.00 in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $305.00 target price on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $151.00 to $154.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $114.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Arista Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.02.

Arista Networks Trading Up 0.8 %

Arista Networks stock opened at $117.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $36.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.67. Arista Networks has a 12-month low of $85.18 and a 12-month high of $148.57.

Insider Buying and Selling

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.30. Arista Networks had a net margin of 29.54% and a return on equity of 21.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $979.66 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. Arista Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Arista Networks will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 1,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.40, for a total transaction of $189,151.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $365,601.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 6,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.70, for a total value of $617,382.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 105,606 shares in the company, valued at $9,789,676.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 1,668 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.40, for a total transaction of $189,151.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,224 shares in the company, valued at $365,601.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 523,272 shares of company stock valued at $53,973,592. Insiders own 19.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in Arista Networks by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 2,729 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management boosted its stake in Arista Networks by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management now owns 4,018 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Arista Networks by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,806,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Arista Networks by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,620 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Green Alpha Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 1.0% during the first quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 10,404 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,446,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. 67.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

