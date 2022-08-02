Art’s-Way Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTW) Director Buys $19,360.00 in Stock

Art’s-Way Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTW – Get Rating) Director Randall C. Ramsey bought 8,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.20 per share, for a total transaction of $19,360.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 34,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,307. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Art’s-Way Manufacturing Stock Performance

Shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing stock traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $2.09. The stock had a trading volume of 24,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,305. Art’s-Way Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.00 and a twelve month high of $7.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $9.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.01 and a beta of 0.33.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ARTW. StockNews.com began coverage on Art’s-Way Manufacturing in a research report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Art’s-Way Manufacturing from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Art’s-Way Manufacturing

Art’s-Way Manufacturing Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing in the first quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Sweet Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC grew its position in Art’s-Way Manufacturing by 31.2% during the first quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 24,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 5,855 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Art’s-Way Manufacturing during the first quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Art’s-Way Manufacturing during the first quarter worth approximately $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.38% of the company’s stock.

Art's-Way Manufacturing Co, Inc manufactures and sells agricultural equipment, specialized modular science buildings, and steel cutting tools in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Agricultural Products, Modular Buildings, and Tools. The Agricultural Products segment offers various specialized farm machinery, including portable and stationary animal feed processing equipment and related attachments; hay and forage equipment, such as forage boxes, bale processors, running gears, and dump boxes; manure spreaders; sugar beet harvesting equipment; dirt work equipment; and after-market service parts.

