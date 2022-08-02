Aspiriant LLC Acquires New Shares in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Aspiriant LLC acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 4,308 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $431,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in COP. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 20,700 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,494,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter worth about $1,011,000. Gratus Capital LLC bought a new position in ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 307,184 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $22,176,000 after purchasing an additional 37,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 128,734 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $9,292,000 after purchasing an additional 15,929 shares in the last quarter. 78.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

ConocoPhillips Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of COP stock opened at $95.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of $123.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.80, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.29. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $51.41 and a 1-year high of $124.08.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy producer reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $19.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.36 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 24.89% and a net margin of 22.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 82.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 14.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.21%. This is an increase from ConocoPhillips’s previous dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 27th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.97%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on COP. MKM Partners restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $148.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Societe Generale boosted their price target on ConocoPhillips to $127.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Bank of America upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $135.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $108.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.05.

Insider Transactions at ConocoPhillips

In other news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 40,603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.33, for a total transaction of $4,154,904.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 666,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,151,984.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 19,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.51, for a total value of $2,121,792.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 40,603 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.33, for a total value of $4,154,904.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 666,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,151,984.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 644,703 shares of company stock valued at $77,172,426 in the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.