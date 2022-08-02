Aspiriant LLC Decreases Holdings in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Aspiriant LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,106 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,003 shares during the period. Aspiriant LLC’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MRO. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Oil in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Tsfg LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Oil in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Oil in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Oil in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Oil in the first quarter worth about $42,000. 79.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Marathon Oil alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MRO. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Citigroup downgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Marathon Oil in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.75.

Marathon Oil Trading Down 3.3 %

Shares of MRO stock opened at $23.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.24. Marathon Oil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $10.41 and a fifty-two week high of $33.24.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 35.01% and a return on equity of 16.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 63.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Marathon Oil Co. will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Oil Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.15%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 79,711 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.18, for a total value of $2,246,255.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 321,225 shares in the company, valued at $9,052,120.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 79,711 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.18, for a total value of $2,246,255.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 321,225 shares in the company, valued at $9,052,120.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 30,291 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.03, for a total transaction of $849,056.73. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 290,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,154,880.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Marathon Oil Profile

(Get Rating)

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.