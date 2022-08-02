Aspiriant LLC Decreases Position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD)

Aspiriant LLC cut its stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,996 shares of the company’s stock after selling 655 shares during the period. Aspiriant LLC’s holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF were worth $1,263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 70.7% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 31,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after purchasing an additional 13,086 shares during the period. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 1,368 shares during the period. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $234,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 5,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 1,540 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA HYD opened at $54.96 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $54.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.41. VanEck High Yield Muni ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.90 and a fifty-two week high of $63.83.

