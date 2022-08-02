Aspiriant LLC Reduces Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

Aspiriant LLC trimmed its stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Get Rating) by 28.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,224 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,467 shares during the period. Aspiriant LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 34,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,707,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP grew its position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP now owns 150,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,383,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 21,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Helen Stephens Group LLC grew its position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Helen Stephens Group LLC now owns 28,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 17,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $929,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF stock opened at $44.44 on Tuesday. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $39.32 and a 1 year high of $52.22. The company’s fifty day moving average is $42.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.36.

