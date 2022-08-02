Aspiriant LLC Takes $620,000 Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Aspiriant LLC acquired a new stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 11,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $620,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MO. GQG Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 47,901.8% in the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 9,179,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,956,000 after buying an additional 9,160,258 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 71,762,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,465,063,000 after buying an additional 2,371,300 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 17,727,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,078,000 after buying an additional 1,348,687 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,123,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,617,126,000 after buying an additional 1,103,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 111.7% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,584,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,802,000 after buying an additional 836,243 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.05% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group Stock Up 0.4 %

MO opened at $44.05 on Tuesday. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.00 and a 52-week high of $57.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.14. The company has a market cap of $79.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.62.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.01. Altria Group had a net margin of 6.88% and a negative return on equity of 488.86%. The company had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. Altria Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.17%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is currently 371.13%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Altria Group from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Altria Group from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Altria Group in a report on Monday, July 25th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Altria Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Altria Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $53.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Altria Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.00.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

