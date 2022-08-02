Aspiriant LLC Trims Holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Aspiriant LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,252 shares of the company’s stock after selling 294 shares during the quarter. Aspiriant LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IUSG. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Norway Savings Bank purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $42,000.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:IUSG opened at $93.96 on Tuesday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $79.84 and a 52 week high of $117.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $87.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.26.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a $0.169 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%.

