Aspiriant LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Aspiriant LLC lowered its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,055 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 224 shares during the period. Aspiriant LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 67.3% in the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 251 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.30, for a total transaction of $1,294,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 93,169 shares in the company, valued at $8,040,484.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Applied Materials Stock Up 0.4 %

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AMAT. StockNews.com lowered Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Applied Materials from $174.00 to $158.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Applied Materials from $133.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Applied Materials from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Applied Materials from $135.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.04.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $106.40 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.67 and a 52-week high of $167.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.45. The company has a market capitalization of $92.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.51.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.04). Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.20% and a return on equity of 57.17%. The company had revenue of $6.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.87%.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Featured Articles

