AssetMark Financial (AMK) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.36 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

AssetMark Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AMK opened at $19.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.31 and a beta of 1.04. AssetMark Financial has a 12 month low of $16.88 and a 12 month high of $29.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 3.05.

Get AssetMark Financial alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AssetMark Financial news, CFO Gary G. Zyla sold 1,585 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $31,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,988,620. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Gary G. Zyla sold 1,585 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $31,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,988,620. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Natalie Grace Wolfsen sold 3,227 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $64,540.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 419,498 shares in the company, valued at $8,389,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,995 shares of company stock valued at $159,076. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of AssetMark Financial

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMK. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of AssetMark Financial by 13.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 235,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,242,000 after purchasing an additional 27,346 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in AssetMark Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $321,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in AssetMark Financial by 99.9% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 21,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 10,756 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in AssetMark Financial by 1.8% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 562,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,522,000 after buying an additional 10,202 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in AssetMark Financial by 57.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 3,684 shares during the period. 26.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AMK shares. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of AssetMark Financial from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of AssetMark Financial from $32.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of AssetMark Financial in a research report on Monday, July 25th.

AssetMark Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc provides wealth management and technology solutions in the United States. It offers an open-architecture product platform, as well as client advice, asset allocation options, practice management, support services, and technology to the financial adviser channel. The company provides integrated technology platform for advisers for accessing a range of automated processes, including new account opening, portfolio construction, streamlined financial planning, customer billing, investor reporting, progress to goal analysis, and client activity tracking; advisory services; and curated investment platform.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AssetMark Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AssetMark Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.