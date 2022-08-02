Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $12.84-$13.29 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.79. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AIZ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Assurant from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, July 9th. Piper Sandler lowered Assurant from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the company from $205.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, June 24th.

Assurant Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AIZ traded down $3.04 on Tuesday, hitting $171.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 481,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 345,933. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $174.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $173.52. Assurant has a 1 year low of $144.18 and a 1 year high of $194.12. The company has a market capitalization of $9.28 billion, a PE ratio of 7.50, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Assurant Announces Dividend

Assurant ( NYSE:AIZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.89. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. Assurant had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 13.23%. Assurant’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.47 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Assurant will post 12.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.89%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Assurant

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Assurant in the 1st quarter worth approximately $231,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Assurant by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 46,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,458,000 after buying an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Assurant by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 63,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,511,000 after buying an additional 10,249 shares during the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Assurant in the 1st quarter worth approximately $727,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Assurant in the 1st quarter worth approximately $480,000. 91.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Assurant Company Profile

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lifestyle and housing solutions that support, protect, and connect consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service products and related services for mobile devices, consumer electronics, and appliances; vehicle protection and related services; and credit protection and other insurance products.

Further Reading

