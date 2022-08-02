Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc. Has $21.64 Million Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 1,028.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 202,068 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 184,167 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for 8.5% of Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $21,641,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,572,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,742,613,000 after purchasing an additional 8,427,162 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,401,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,219,873,000 after purchasing an additional 3,993,918 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 79,756,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,462,777,000 after purchasing an additional 3,503,394 shares during the last quarter. P E Global LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $277,104,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 48.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,171,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,105,000 after acquiring an additional 2,339,781 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:AGG opened at $104.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.35. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $98.86 and a 12-month high of $116.83.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

