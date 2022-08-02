Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc. Has $5.10 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,243 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 2.0% of Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 72,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,669,000 after purchasing an additional 4,311 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $849,000. Gratus Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 3,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,858,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,329,000.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of IVV opened at $411.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $393.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $420.63. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $364.03 and a 1-year high of $482.07.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

