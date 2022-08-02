Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 83.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,165 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,175 shares during the period. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 0.4% of Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Gpwm LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 331.4% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank purchased a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 110.1% in the 4th quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $43.08 on Tuesday. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $37.64 and a one year high of $55.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.95.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

