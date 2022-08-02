AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Announces Semi-annual Dividend of $0.47

AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) announced a semi-annual dividend on Monday, August 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of 0.465 per share on Monday, September 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th.

AstraZeneca Stock Down 0.9 %

AZN stock opened at $65.65 on Tuesday. AstraZeneca has a twelve month low of $53.63 and a twelve month high of $71.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $203.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -160.12, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.71.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $11.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.96 billion. AstraZeneca had a negative net margin of 2.84% and a positive return on equity of 25.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that AstraZeneca will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of AstraZeneca from £102 ($124.98) to £111 ($136.01) in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. UBS Group downgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from £100 ($122.53) to £120 ($147.04) in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from GBX 9,000 ($110.28) to £110 ($134.79) in a report on Friday, April 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8,840.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in AstraZeneca by 4,875.0% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in AstraZeneca during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in AstraZeneca by 102.7% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.46% of the company’s stock.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

