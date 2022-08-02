ATB Capital Raises Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) Price Target to C$90.00

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by ATB Capital from C$85.00 to C$90.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$98.00 to C$106.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$90.50 to C$96.50 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$95.00 to C$85.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$90.00 to C$85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$75.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$75.93.

Tourmaline Oil Stock Performance

Shares of TOU stock opened at C$80.23 on Friday. Tourmaline Oil has a one year low of C$29.25 and a one year high of C$80.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.51. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$71.35 and a 200 day moving average price of C$61.29. The firm has a market capitalization of C$26.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.65.

Tourmaline Oil Increases Dividend

Tourmaline Oil ( TSE:TOU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$2.01 by C($1.24). The company had revenue of C$1.10 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tourmaline Oil will post 10.1840766 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. This is a boost from Tourmaline Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. Tourmaline Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tourmaline Oil

In related news, Senior Officer Mike Rose bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$78.85 per share, with a total value of C$394,259.50. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 8,774,973 shares in the company, valued at C$691,923,293.50. In other Tourmaline Oil news, Director Janet Weiss acquired 425 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of C$61.61 per share, for a total transaction of C$26,182.98. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$552,553.18. Also, Senior Officer Mike Rose acquired 5,000 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$78.85 per share, with a total value of C$394,259.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,774,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$691,923,293.50. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 31,825 shares of company stock valued at $2,193,905.

Tourmaline Oil Company Profile

Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Articles

