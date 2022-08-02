Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $20.89-$21.24 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $19.96. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.87 billion-$3.87 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.77 billion.

Atkore Stock Down 5.8 %

NYSE:ATKR traded down $5.78 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $93.69. The company had a trading volume of 21,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 364,384. Atkore has a 12-month low of $74.14 and a 12-month high of $123.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.24.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $5.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $982.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $800.90 million. Atkore had a return on equity of 93.07% and a net margin of 22.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.79 EPS.

ATKR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Atkore from $123.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Atkore from $109.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Atkore in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Atkore from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th.

In other Atkore news, CEO William E. Jr. Waltz sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.65, for a total transaction of $2,373,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,629,367.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO William E. Jr. Waltz sold 20,000 shares of Atkore stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.65, for a total value of $2,373,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 39,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,629,367.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark F. Lamps sold 845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.64, for a total transaction of $96,025.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,007 shares in the company, valued at $2,387,235.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,218 shares of company stock worth $3,538,485 in the last 90 days. 1.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ATKR. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Atkore by 5,638.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 1,184 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atkore during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atkore during the 1st quarter worth approximately $251,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atkore in the 1st quarter worth approximately $287,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Atkore in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $304,000. 94.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atkore Inc manufactures and sells electrical, safety, and infrastructure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers electrical products, including conduits cables, and installation accessories. It also provides safety and infrastructure solutions, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management.

