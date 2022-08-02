Atomera Incorporated (NASDAQ:ATOM) Shares Sold by Sargent Investment Group LLC

Sargent Investment Group LLC lowered its position in Atomera Incorporated (NASDAQ:ATOM – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 153,204 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,280 shares during the quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Atomera were worth $2,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in Atomera by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 3,933 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Atomera in the fourth quarter valued at about $334,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Atomera in the fourth quarter valued at about $207,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Atomera by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 11,025 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Finally, Riverwater Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Atomera in the fourth quarter valued at about $234,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Atomera alerts:

Atomera Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ATOM traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.80. The stock had a trading volume of 1,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,435. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.31. Atomera Incorporated has a twelve month low of $8.90 and a twelve month high of $33.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 10.26 and a current ratio of 10.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $276.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.06 and a beta of 1.64.

Insider Activity

About Atomera

In other news, CEO Scott A. Bibaud sold 5,899 shares of Atomera stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.06, for a total transaction of $71,141.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 281,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,395,625.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In the last three months, insiders sold 9,920 shares of company stock worth $119,635. Company insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Atomera Incorporated develops, commercializes, and licenses proprietary materials, processes, and technologies for the semiconductor industry in North America and the Asia Pacific. The company's lead technology is the Mears Silicon Technology, a thin film of reengineered silicon that can be applied as a transistor channel enhancement to CMOS-type transistors.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atomera Incorporated (NASDAQ:ATOM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Atomera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atomera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.