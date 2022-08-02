AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$1.12–$1.07 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$1.10. The company issued revenue guidance of $323.00 million-$333.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $324.43 million.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on AtriCure from $67.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on AtriCure from $70.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com upgraded AtriCure from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price target on AtriCure from $94.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $83.71.

Get AtriCure alerts:

AtriCure Stock Performance

ATRC traded up $0.84 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $49.69. The stock had a trading volume of 201,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 232,792. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.49. AtriCure has a 1 year low of $32.83 and a 1 year high of $89.18. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 44.37 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Insiders Place Their Bets

AtriCure ( NASDAQ:ATRC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical device company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.33). AtriCure had a negative return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 17.93%. The business had revenue of $74.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.32) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that AtriCure will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Tonya Austin sold 3,203 shares of AtriCure stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.69, for a total transaction of $136,736.07. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $752,240.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of AtriCure

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,470 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of AtriCure during the 1st quarter valued at about $228,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of AtriCure during the 1st quarter valued at about $235,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,851 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in AtriCure in the 1st quarter worth approximately $343,000. Institutional investors own 95.36% of the company’s stock.

AtriCure Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems, and intercostal nerves to medical centers in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, a single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enable users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AtriCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AtriCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.