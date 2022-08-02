AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Bought by Bivin & Associates Inc.

Bivin & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,278 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 982 shares during the period. AT&T makes up 1.0% of Bivin & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Bivin & Associates Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in T. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,822,788 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $94,041,000 after purchasing an additional 533,468 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 19.1% in the first quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 12,407 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,994 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 55.2% in the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 51,579 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 18,347 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 464,835 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,435,000 after purchasing an additional 37,205 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1.7% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 67,128 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares during the period. 53.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on T shares. Cowen lowered their target price on AT&T from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on AT&T from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Barclays downgraded AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Cowen decreased their target price on AT&T from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AT&T currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.17.

AT&T Stock Down 1.7 %

NYSE T traded down $0.32 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.41. 667,290 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,558,340. The stock has a market cap of $131.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.84. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.62 and a 1 year high of $21.55.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $29.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.48 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.09% and a net margin of 13.41%. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th were given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.81%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

See Also

