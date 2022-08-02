Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) Short Interest Update

Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,960,000 shares, an increase of 39.0% from the June 30th total of 1,410,000 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 695,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days.
Autohome Price Performance
Shares of ATHM stock traded up $1.88 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $35.63. 36,327 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 506,582. Autohome has a 12-month low of $20.49 and a 12-month high of $52.34. The company has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 0.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.39.
Autohome (NYSE:ATHM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The information services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $232.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.41 million. Autohome had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 26.48%. The company’s revenue was down 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Autohome will post 2 EPS for the current year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
ATHM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price target on Autohome from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. CLSA raised Autohome from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $29.30 to $42.50 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Autohome in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.69.
About Autohome
Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company delivers interactive content and tools to automobile consumers through its three websites, autohome.com.cn, che168.com, and ttpai.cn on PCs, mobile devices, mobile applications, and mini apps.
