Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) Short Interest Update

Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,960,000 shares, an increase of 39.0% from the June 30th total of 1,410,000 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 695,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Autohome Price Performance

Shares of ATHM stock traded up $1.88 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $35.63. 36,327 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 506,582. Autohome has a 12-month low of $20.49 and a 12-month high of $52.34. The company has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 0.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.39.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The information services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $232.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.41 million. Autohome had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 26.48%. The company’s revenue was down 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Autohome will post 2 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Autohome

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD increased its position in Autohome by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 6,024,083 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $177,590,000 after buying an additional 1,497,680 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Autohome by 228.1% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,638,150 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $48,292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138,805 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Autohome by 23.7% in the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 2,029,389 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $61,714,000 after purchasing an additional 388,772 shares during the period. FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Autohome in the first quarter valued at about $8,606,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Autohome in the first quarter valued at about $8,396,000. Institutional investors own 51.44% of the company’s stock.

ATHM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price target on Autohome from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. CLSA raised Autohome from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $29.30 to $42.50 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Autohome in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.69.

About Autohome

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company delivers interactive content and tools to automobile consumers through its three websites, autohome.com.cn, che168.com, and ttpai.cn on PCs, mobile devices, mobile applications, and mini apps.

Further Reading

