Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Stock Holdings Lessened by Dillon & Associates Inc.

Dillon & Associates Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 78,032 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,291 shares during the period. Automatic Data Processing makes up about 3.4% of Dillon & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Dillon & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $17,791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter valued at about $566,438,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 1,386.1% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,531,541 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $377,647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428,484 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,994,621 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,889,233,000 after purchasing an additional 817,884 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,427,297 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,562,432,000 after purchasing an additional 357,520 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,475,411 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $856,967,000 after acquiring an additional 343,626 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $212.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $250.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $257.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Automatic Data Processing currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $233.73.

Insider Buying and Selling

Automatic Data Processing Trading Down 0.3 %

In related news, VP Augusto J. Blanchard sold 567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.64, for a total transaction of $119,432.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $892,692.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Augusto J. Blanchard sold 567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.64, for a total value of $119,432.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $892,692.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.07, for a total transaction of $66,789.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $355,998.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ADP traded down $0.66 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $240.66. 8,035 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,469,719. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1 year low of $192.26 and a 1 year high of $248.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $216.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $215.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.03. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 66.25%. The firm had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.04 EPS for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.