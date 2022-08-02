Aviance Capital Partners LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Aviance Capital Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,865 shares of the company’s stock after selling 610 shares during the quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PM. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. American National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 89.1% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. 74.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Philip Morris International Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSE:PM opened at $98.48 on Tuesday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.64 and a twelve month high of $112.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $99.23 and a 200-day moving average of $100.20. The firm has a market cap of $152.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.62.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.22. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.05% and a negative return on equity of 115.36%. The company had revenue of $7.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.76 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st were issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 85.91%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PM. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $99.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.33.

About Philip Morris International

(Get Rating)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

