Aviance Capital Partners LLC Has $1.10 Million Stake in Elevate Credit, Inc. (NYSE:ELVT)

Aviance Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Elevate Credit, Inc. (NYSE:ELVT – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 357,861 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,578 shares during the quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC owned 1.15% of Elevate Credit worth $1,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Elevate Credit by 251.7% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 151,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 108,389 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Elevate Credit by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 804,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,390,000 after acquiring an additional 54,932 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Elevate Credit by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 100,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 5,691 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Elevate Credit by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 923,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,742,000 after purchasing an additional 129,879 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Elevate Credit by 228.6% during the fourth quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. now owns 46,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 32,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.11% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Christopher Lutes bought 41,267 shares of Elevate Credit stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.42 per share, for a total transaction of $99,866.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 594,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,439,495.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ELVT opened at $2.27 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.82. Elevate Credit, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.07 and a fifty-two week high of $4.26.

Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter. Elevate Credit had a negative net margin of 13.35% and a negative return on equity of 26.82%. The firm had revenue of $124.24 million during the quarter.

Elevate Credit, Inc provides online credit solutions to non-prime consumers in the United States. The company offers unsecured online installment loans, lines of credit, and credit cards. Its products include Rise, an installment loan product; Elastic, a line of credit product; and Today Card, a credit card product.

