Aviance Capital Partners LLC Has $582,000 Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Aviance Capital Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 446 shares during the period. Aviance Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $582,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Corbenic Partners LLC grew its stake in Bank of America by 201.9% in the 1st quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Bank of America Price Performance

NYSE BAC opened at $33.71 on Tuesday. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $29.67 and a 12 month high of $50.11. The stock has a market cap of $271.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.53, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $22.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.79 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 28.89% and a return on equity of 11.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. This is a positive change from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. Bank of America’s payout ratio is presently 26.25%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Bank of America from $52.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Bank of America from $47.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.66.

Bank of America Profile

(Get Rating)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.