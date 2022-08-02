Aviance Capital Partners LLC Has $820,000 Stock Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Aviance Capital Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 22.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,506 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,617 shares during the quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc acquired a new position in shares of 3M during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC lifted its stake in 3M by 98.9% in the fourth quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 179 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in 3M in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. First Quadrant LLC CA acquired a new position in 3M in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in 3M in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.22% of the company’s stock.

Get 3M alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Mojdeh Poul sold 1,634 shares of 3M stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.68, for a total transaction of $247,845.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,158,380.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

3M Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE:MMM opened at $143.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $146.88. 3M has a 52-week low of $125.60 and a 52-week high of $202.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a market cap of $81.66 billion, a PE ratio of 20.02, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.97.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.01. 3M had a return on equity of 39.11% and a net margin of 11.83%. The firm had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.59 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that 3M will post 10.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

3M Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $1.49 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. 3M’s payout ratio is currently 83.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Argus lowered 3M from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on 3M from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Mizuho increased their target price on 3M from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on 3M from $137.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on 3M from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.00.

3M Profile

(Get Rating)

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.