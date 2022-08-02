Aviance Capital Partners LLC Lowers Position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Aviance Capital Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 908 shares during the period. Aviance Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $1,166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in MetLife by 40.6% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MetLife by 56.9% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 8,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 3,160 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MetLife during the 4th quarter worth approximately $24,807,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in MetLife during the 4th quarter valued at $355,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in MetLife by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 756 shares during the period. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get MetLife alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on MET shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on MetLife from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of MetLife from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of MetLife from $75.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays set a $75.00 target price on shares of MetLife in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MetLife has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.36.

MetLife Stock Performance

NYSE:MET opened at $62.89 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $63.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.14 billion, a PE ratio of 8.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.08. MetLife, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.69 and a 12 month high of $73.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.45. MetLife had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 12.04%. The business had revenue of $17.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.20 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 6.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MetLife declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, May 4th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

MetLife Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 8th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.91%.

About MetLife

(Get Rating)

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.