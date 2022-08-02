Aviance Capital Partners LLC Purchases 340 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Aviance Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 35.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,309 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Aviance Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Concorde Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Savior LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. Savior LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $205.77 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $196.00 and its 200 day moving average is $210.54. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $181.67 and a twelve month high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

