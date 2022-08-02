Aviance Capital Partners LLC Sells 9,585 Shares of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA)

Aviance Capital Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 128,576 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 9,585 shares during the quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Plains All American Pipeline were worth $1,383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 179,339 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after acquiring an additional 18,781 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,534,975 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $117,077,000 after buying an additional 2,556,325 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 540,798 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,051,000 after acquiring an additional 37,600 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, Roosevelt Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 57.4% during the 4th quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 19,200 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. 45.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Plains All American Pipeline Stock Performance

Shares of Plains All American Pipeline stock opened at $10.97 on Tuesday. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a 12 month low of $8.64 and a 12 month high of $12.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.75. The firm has a market cap of $7.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.70 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Plains All American Pipeline Announces Dividend

Plains All American Pipeline ( NYSE:PAA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.06). Plains All American Pipeline had a net margin of 0.65% and a return on equity of 9.80%. The company had revenue of $13.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. Plains All American Pipeline’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th will be given a dividend of $0.2175 per share. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. Plains All American Pipeline’s payout ratio is currently 378.26%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PAA shares. Wolfe Research downgraded Plains All American Pipeline from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Plains All American Pipeline from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Plains All American Pipeline from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Bank of America upgraded Plains All American Pipeline from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Plains All American Pipeline from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.05.

Insider Activity at Plains All American Pipeline

In related news, Director Kevin S. Mccarthy acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.81 per share, with a total value of $1,962,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 200,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,962,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Plains All American Pipeline Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminalling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil and NGL. The Crude Oil segment offers gathering and transporting crude oil through pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and at times on barges or railcars.

Further Reading

