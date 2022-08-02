Aviance Capital Partners LLC Sells 9,980 Shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Aviance Capital Partners LLC reduced its position in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) by 66.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,025 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after selling 9,980 shares during the quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. IDG Technology Venture Investment IV LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $431,538,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $337,747,000. Sozo Ventures GP II L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $273,832,000. Spark Growth Management Partners II LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $152,880,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 336.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 462,870 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $116,815,000 after acquiring an additional 356,734 shares in the last quarter. 39.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ COIN opened at $62.70 on Tuesday. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.83 and a 52 week high of $368.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 3.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $60.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $125.63.

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($1.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($2.33). The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 42.39% and a net margin of 33.63%. The company’s revenue was down 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post -8.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on COIN shares. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $173.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $380.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Coinbase Global from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $171.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Coinbase Global from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.71.

In other news, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III bought 30,030 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $60.60 per share, with a total value of $1,819,818.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,121,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,983,746.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Coinbase Global news, insider Paul Grewal sold 1,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.26, for a total value of $73,313.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,906,977.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III purchased 30,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $60.60 per share, with a total value of $1,819,818.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,121,844 shares in the company, valued at $67,983,746.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 1,121,844 shares of company stock valued at $76,837,576. 36.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

