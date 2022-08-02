Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.37-1.53 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.44. The company issued revenue guidance of $425-455 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $436.13 million. Avid Technology also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.37-$1.53 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Avid Technology in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. They set an overweight rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Avid Technology from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Avid Technology from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, May 14th. TheStreet lowered shares of Avid Technology from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Northland Securities raised their target price on shares of Avid Technology from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Avid Technology presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $37.60.

AVID stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.09. The stock had a trading volume of 271,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 227,262. Avid Technology has a 52 week low of $20.83 and a 52 week high of $38.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.70.

Avid Technology ( NASDAQ:AVID Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. Avid Technology had a net margin of 11.43% and a negative return on equity of 36.00%. The firm had revenue of $100.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.07 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Avid Technology will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Tom J. A. Cordiner sold 9,923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.63, for a total value of $254,326.49. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 229,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,869,680.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Avid Technology news, Director Christian Asmar bought 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.73 per share, for a total transaction of $6,182,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,131,793 shares in the company, valued at $176,369,240.89. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Tom J. A. Cordiner sold 9,923 shares of Avid Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.63, for a total transaction of $254,326.49. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 229,016 shares in the company, valued at $5,869,680.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Avid Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $277,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Avid Technology by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 747,588 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,068,000 after purchasing an additional 28,576 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Avid Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $403,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Avid Technology by 66.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 123,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,310,000 after purchasing an additional 49,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Avid Technology by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 315,167 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,990,000 after purchasing an additional 4,851 shares during the last quarter. 75.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avid Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management, and distribution worldwide. The company's video products and solutions include the Media Composer, a cloud-enabled solution used to edit video content; Avid NEXIS shared storage systems; Maestro solutions for the integration of virtual sets, augmented reality, and video wall control into existing workflows; AirSpeed 5000 and AirSpeed 5500 on-air server solutions; and MediaCentral, a media production suite.

