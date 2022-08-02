Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple (OTCMKTS:BBAJF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple (OTCMKTS:BBAJF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,500,600 shares, a drop of 20.8% from the June 30th total of 6,948,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,896.8 days.

Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple Price Performance

BBAJF stock opened at $2.08 on Tuesday. Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple has a twelve month low of $0.03 and a twelve month high of $2.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.20.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BBAJF. Scotiabank downgraded Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Bradesco Corretora downgraded Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd.

Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple Company Profile

Banco del Bajío, SA, Institución de Banca Múltiple provides various banking products and services. It operates through two segments, Business Banking and Commercial Banking. The company offers deposit and savings products; short and long-term loans, mortgage loans, and personal loans; and automotive credit and credit cards.

