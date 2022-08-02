BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of BankUnited (NYSE:BKU – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on BKU. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of BankUnited to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of BankUnited from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of BankUnited from $42.50 to $48.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of BankUnited from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of BankUnited to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $45.00.

BankUnited Stock Performance

NYSE:BKU opened at $38.56 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 1.25. BankUnited has a 1-year low of $33.90 and a 1-year high of $46.75.

BankUnited Dividend Announcement

BankUnited ( NYSE:BKU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $238.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.42 million. BankUnited had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 32.13%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that BankUnited will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 14th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 13th. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.25%.

Insider Activity at BankUnited

In other BankUnited news, insider Jay D. Richards sold 7,415 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.40, for a total transaction of $306,981.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,282,282.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BankUnited

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BKU. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of BankUnited by 2.3% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $802,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of BankUnited by 4.4% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 10,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of BankUnited by 85.5% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. American Trust raised its position in shares of BankUnited by 6.9% during the first quarter. American Trust now owns 7,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of BankUnited by 2.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $826,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. 97.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About BankUnited

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury, commercial payment, and cash management services.

Further Reading

