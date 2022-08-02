Barden Capital Management Inc. Buys 64,522 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Barden Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 133.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 113,029 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,522 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF makes up approximately 6.0% of Barden Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Barden Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $6,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCHX. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 127.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,378,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,599,000 after acquiring an additional 6,942,572 shares during the last quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 99.2% during the 1st quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,838,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,105,000 after buying an additional 3,903,057 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 99.4% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,342,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,159,000 after buying an additional 1,665,976 shares during the period. McAdam LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 117.6% during the 1st quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 2,555,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,611,000 after buying an additional 1,381,085 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,510,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327,507 shares during the period.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SCHX opened at $48.65 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.78. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $43.02 and a 12-month high of $57.49.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

