Barden Capital Management Inc. Has $1.16 Million Stock Holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Barden Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,258 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the quarter. Barden Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $1,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 69,450,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,766,967,000 after purchasing an additional 9,951,763 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the 4th quarter valued at $411,540,000. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 65,581,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,557,121,000 after acquiring an additional 5,135,409 shares in the last quarter. Clean Energy Transition LLP bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the 4th quarter valued at $169,937,000. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 855.7% in the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 2,852,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,701,000 after acquiring an additional 2,553,724 shares in the last quarter. 85.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a $41.00 price target on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $53.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.73.

Carrier Global Stock Up 0.1 %

Carrier Global Announces Dividend

CARR stock opened at $40.57 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.32 and its 200 day moving average is $41.60. The stock has a market cap of $34.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.35. Carrier Global Co. has a 1-year low of $34.12 and a 1-year high of $58.89.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 22nd. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.11%.

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

