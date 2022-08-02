Barden Capital Management Inc. Purchases 978 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Barden Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 20.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,718 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the period. Adobe makes up 2.5% of Barden Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Barden Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $2,560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Delta Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 883 shares of the software company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Sittner & Nelson LLC raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 155 shares of the software company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 2,047 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,161,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in Adobe by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,957 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Adobe by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 552 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. 82.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ADBE opened at $411.09 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $192.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $391.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $429.08. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $338.00 and a fifty-two week high of $699.54.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 16th. The software company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.70% and a net margin of 29.29%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.56 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 10.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total transaction of $54,087.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,465 shares in the company, valued at $1,010,033.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total transaction of $54,087.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,010,033.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.58, for a total value of $1,066,995.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,268,108.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,637 shares of company stock valued at $1,438,682. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Adobe from $530.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Adobe from $560.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Adobe from $575.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Adobe from $525.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $520.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $489.31.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

