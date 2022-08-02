Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) Downgraded by TheStreet to “C+”

TheStreet cut shares of Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Barrick Gold from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from C$34.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from C$41.00 to C$35.25 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Fundamental Research reiterated a buy rating and issued a $26.11 target price on shares of Barrick Gold in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Barrick Gold currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $28.94.

Barrick Gold Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GOLD opened at $15.72 on Friday. Barrick Gold has a fifty-two week low of $14.80 and a fifty-two week high of $26.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.31 and its 200 day moving average is $21.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a current ratio of 4.01. The company has a market capitalization of $27.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 0.31.

Barrick Gold Increases Dividend

Barrick Gold ( NYSE:GOLD Get Rating ) (TSE:ABX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 16.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Barrick Gold will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.09%. This is a positive change from Barrick Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is presently 36.70%.

Institutional Trading of Barrick Gold

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 5.8% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 16,090 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 6.7% in the second quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 19,530 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218 shares in the last quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. purchased a new position in shares of Barrick Gold in the second quarter valued at about $401,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 16.7% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 78,098 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $1,381,000 after buying an additional 11,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monaco Asset Management SAM lifted its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 4.0% in the second quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM now owns 650,000 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $11,499,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.20% of the company’s stock.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

Further Reading

