BASIC Market Capitalization Reaches $15.40 Million (BASIC)

BASIC (BASIC) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 2nd. During the last seven days, BASIC has traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar. BASIC has a market capitalization of $15.40 million and $731,337.00 worth of BASIC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BASIC coin can now be bought for $0.0021 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23,111.71 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004326 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004326 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003868 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004430 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002212 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.61 or 0.00128095 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.28 or 0.00031502 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004320 BTC.

BASIC Coin Profile

BASIC (BASIC) is a coin. BASIC’s total supply is 8,326,258,167 coins and its circulating supply is 7,449,287,997 coins. BASIC’s official Twitter account is @thebasicfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. BASIC’s official website is basic.finance. BASIC’s official message board is medium.com/thebasic.

BASIC Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BASIC is an Erc-20 based token designed for automating rewards while providing benefits to the crypto finance users. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BASIC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BASIC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BASIC using one of the exchanges listed above.

